Short Interest in Umicore SA (OTCMKTS:UMICY) Rises By 426.0%

Umicore SA (OTCMKTS:UMICY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 78,900 shares, an increase of 426.0% from the February 13th total of 15,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 290,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Several equities analysts recently commented on UMICY shares. HSBC cut Umicore from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Umicore from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Umicore from €44.00 ($47.83) to €40.00 ($43.48) in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Redburn Partners cut Umicore from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Umicore from €45.00 ($48.91) to €36.00 ($39.13) in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.33.

Get Umicore alerts:

Shares of UMICY stock opened at $9.93 on Friday. Umicore has a 1-year low of $9.00 and a 1-year high of $17.71. The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.73 and a 200 day moving average of $12.25.

Umicore engages in the materials technology business. It operates through the following business segments: Catalysis, Energy & Surface Technologies, Recycling, and Corporate. The Catalysis segment is consist of automotive catalysts for gasoline and diesel light and heavy duty diesel applications, including on-road and non-on-road vehicles.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Umicore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Umicore and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.