SHPING (SHPING) Price Hits $0.0178 on Exchanges

SHPING (CURRENCY:SHPING) traded down 1.2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on March 12th. SHPING has a market capitalization of $30.92 million and approximately $522,715.00 worth of SHPING was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, SHPING has traded down 20.4% against the dollar. One SHPING coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0178 or 0.00000045 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

SHPING Coin Profile

SHPING is a coin. SHPING’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,735,967,032 coins. The official website for SHPING is www.shping.com . SHPING’s official Twitter account is @shpingapp and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for SHPING is /r/ShpingCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Shping platform is an innovative self-service shopper marketing system based on the Ethereum blockchain. The platform will allow shoppers to scan products bar codes and access to the product information, check for authenticity, product recall status, and product reviews contributed by other Shping users. Furthermore, the Shping platform enables brands and retailers to channel their marketing budgets into rewarding the consumer directly for their attention and engagement. “

