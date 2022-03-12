Siebert Financial (NASDAQ:SIEB) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Siebert Financial (NASDAQ:SIEB – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Shares of Siebert Financial stock opened at $2.04 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $63.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.33 and a beta of -0.54. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.15 and its 200-day moving average is $2.77. Siebert Financial has a one year low of $1.88 and a one year high of $6.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

Get Siebert Financial alerts:

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Siebert Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $163,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Siebert Financial by 395.1% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 54,433 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 43,439 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Siebert Financial by 131.1% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 52,766 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 29,931 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Siebert Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Siebert Financial by 72.7% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 54,468 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 22,926 shares during the last quarter. 64.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Siebert Financial Corp. is bank holding company, which provides brokerage and financial advisory services. It conducts the following lines of business through its wholly-owned subsidiaries: Retail Brokerage Business, Investment Advisory Services, Insurance Services, Robo-Advisory Technology Development, and Prime Brokerage Services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Siebert Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Siebert Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.