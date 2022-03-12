Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SIEGY) Upgraded at Sanford C. Bernstein

Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SIEGY – Get Rating) from an underperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has $123.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock.
Several other equities analysts have also commented on SIEGY. Barclays reaffirmed an underweight rating on shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Monday, November 15th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an outperform rating on shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Friday, November 12th. Societe Generale raised shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating on shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Friday, November 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $125.33.
OTCMKTS SIEGY opened at $68.98 on Wednesday. Siemens Aktiengesellschaft has a 1 year low of $60.10 and a 1 year high of $89.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $117.26 billion, a PE ratio of 14.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $77.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $81.75.
The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, February 14th were given a $1.6665 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 11th. Siemens Aktiengesellschaft’s payout ratio is currently 35.68%.
About Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (Get Rating)
Siemens AG engages in the production and supply of systems for power generation, power transmission, and medical diagnosis. It operates through the following segments: Power & Gas, Energy Management, Building Technologies, Mobility, Digital Factory, Process Industries & Drives, Siemens Healthcare and Financial Services.
