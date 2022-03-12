Sight Sciences (NASDAQ:SGHT) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Sight Sciences (NASDAQ:SGHT – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Sight Sciences Inc. is a medical device company. It focused on the development and commercialization of proprietary devises which target the underlying causes of prevalent eye diseases. Sight Sciences Inc. is based in MENLO PARK, Calif. “

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Sight Sciences from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. William Blair began coverage on shares of Sight Sciences in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.00.

SGHT stock opened at $13.84 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $15.80 and a 200 day moving average of $21.21. The company has a current ratio of 27.91, a quick ratio of 27.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Sight Sciences has a 52 week low of $13.02 and a 52 week high of $42.57.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Sight Sciences in the 3rd quarter worth $1,099,000. Bellevue Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of Sight Sciences during the third quarter worth $6,810,000. Moore Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Sight Sciences during the third quarter worth $537,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sight Sciences during the third quarter worth $856,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Sight Sciences during the third quarter worth $28,324,000. 49.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

