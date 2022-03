Simulated Environment Concepts, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SMEV) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Simulated Environment Concepts, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SMEV – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 15,300 shares, a decline of 52.9% from the February 13th total of 32,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,102,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

SMEV stock opened at $0.01 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.01. Simulated Environment Concepts has a fifty-two week low of $0.00 and a fifty-two week high of $0.03.

Get Simulated Environment Concepts alerts:

About Simulated Environment Concepts (Get Rating)

Simulated Environment Concepts, Inc engages in the manufacture and development of medical, health, and wellness equipment. Its flagship product SpaCapsule, is a robotic massage therapy system used for medical rehabilitation, relaxation, weight loss, cellulite management, and general wellness. The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Hollywood, FL.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Simulated Environment Concepts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simulated Environment Concepts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.