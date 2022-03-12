Simulated Environment Concepts, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SMEV) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Simulated Environment Concepts, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SMEV – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 15,300 shares, a decline of 52.9% from the February 13th total of 32,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,102,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
SMEV stock opened at $0.01 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.01. Simulated Environment Concepts has a fifty-two week low of $0.00 and a fifty-two week high of $0.03.
