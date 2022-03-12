Sleep Number Co. (NASDAQ:SNBR) Shares Sold by American International Group Inc.

American International Group Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Sleep Number Co. (NASDAQ:SNBR – Get Rating) by 6.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,544 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,042 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc. owned 0.06% of Sleep Number worth $1,360,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its holdings in shares of Sleep Number by 62.6% during the third quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 483 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sleep Number during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sleep Number during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $213,000. Natixis purchased a new position in shares of Sleep Number during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $234,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sleep Number during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $237,000. 97.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Sleep Number alerts:

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on SNBR shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sleep Number from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. StockNews.com lowered shares of Sleep Number from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Wedbush dropped their target price on shares of Sleep Number from $88.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Sleep Number from $80.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $100.25.

In other Sleep Number news, Director Daniel Alegre sold 17,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.89, for a total value of $1,120,130.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . 5.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ SNBR opened at $60.61 on Friday. Sleep Number Co. has a 52 week low of $55.18 and a 52 week high of $150.85. The stock has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $70.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $81.41.

Sleep Number (NASDAQ:SNBR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.60 by ($1.13). Sleep Number had a negative return on equity of 38.40% and a net margin of 7.04%. The firm had revenue of $491.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $601.20 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.19 EPS. Sleep Number’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Sleep Number Co. will post 6.3 earnings per share for the current year.

About Sleep Number (Get Rating)

Sleep Number Corp. designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes beds, proprietary beds, and other sleep-related accessory products. It offers beds under the brand name Sleep Number. The company was founded by Robert Walker and JoAnn Walker in 1987 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNBR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sleep Number Co. (NASDAQ:SNBR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Sleep Number Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sleep Number and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.