Smith & Howard Wealth Management LLC Has $4.05 Million Stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Smith & Howard Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 24,086 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 239 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF comprises approximately 1.8% of Smith & Howard Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Smith & Howard Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $4,045,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RMR Wealth Builders boosted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 18.1% during the 3rd quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 205,420 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,150,000 after purchasing an additional 31,493 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 70,010 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $10,957,000 after buying an additional 4,284 shares in the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 139.1% during the 3rd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 27,509 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,305,000 after buying an additional 16,005 shares in the last quarter. Stairway Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Stairway Partners LLC now owns 915,750 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $153,782,000 after buying an additional 17,434 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PRW Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 365.4% during the 3rd quarter. PRW Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,897 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,488,000 after buying an additional 12,481 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF stock traded down $1.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $158.52. 1,933,953 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,768,632. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $146.94 and a 12 month high of $171.42. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $164.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $163.35.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.