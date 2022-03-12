Smith & Howard Wealth Management LLC Makes New $9.42 Million Investment in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Smith & Howard Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 81,022 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $9,421,000. iShares National Muni Bond ETF makes up approximately 4.3% of Smith & Howard Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MUB. ACT Advisors LLC. grew its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 2.1% during the third quarter. ACT Advisors LLC. now owns 4,327 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $503,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Cardan Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 0.7% during the third quarter. Cardan Capital Partners LLC now owns 13,461 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,564,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Veracity Capital LLC grew its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 2.6% during the third quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 3,654 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $424,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 0.3% during the third quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC now owns 36,628 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,255,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 4.0% during the third quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 2,468 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $286,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of MUB traded down $0.29 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $111.46. 3,429,281 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,926,843. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $113.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $115.42. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $111.33 and a 52-week high of $118.04.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

