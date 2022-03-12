Smith & Howard Wealth Management LLC Sells 128 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Smith & Howard Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,823 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 128 shares during the quarter. Smith & Howard Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $612,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Visa by 1.3% during the third quarter. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,254 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $725,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Visa by 0.9% during the third quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC now owns 5,369 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,196,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Visa by 3.7% during the third quarter. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,296 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $289,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. Summit Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Visa by 0.7% during the third quarter. Summit Asset Management LLC now owns 6,253 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,393,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. Finally, IVC Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Visa by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,757 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,248,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Visa alerts:

In other Visa news, CAO James H. Hoffmeister sold 1,737 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.49, for a total value of $402,098.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.90, for a total value of $2,024,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 26,203 shares of company stock valued at $5,832,225 over the last quarter. 0.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

V has been the topic of several research reports. Raymond James raised their price target on Visa from $265.00 to $281.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. UBS Group began coverage on Visa in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $275.00 target price on the stock. Barclays lifted their target price on Visa from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. StockNews.com upgraded Visa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Erste Group upgraded Visa to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $267.54.

Shares of V stock traded down $1.26 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $196.71. 5,431,508 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,997,648. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market cap of $376.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.93. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $216.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $217.51. Visa Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $186.67 and a fifty-two week high of $252.67.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.12. Visa had a return on equity of 40.11% and a net margin of 51.59%. The business had revenue of $7.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.79 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.42 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 7.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th were given a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. Visa’s payout ratio is 24.83%.

Visa Company Profile (Get Rating)

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit card, credit card, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global automated teller machine (ATM).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding V? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.