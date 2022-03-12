Snipp Interactive (CVE:SPN) Share Price Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $0.24

Snipp Interactive Inc. (CVE:SPN – Get Rating) shares passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$0.24 and traded as low as C$0.17. Snipp Interactive shares last traded at C$0.18, with a volume of 209,917 shares changing hands.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$44.75 million and a PE ratio of 175.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.99, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.21.

Snipp Interactive Company Profile (CVE:SPN)

Snipp Interactive Inc, a loyalty and promotions technology company, provides mobile marketing, rebates, and loyalty solutions in the United States, Canada, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers SnippCheck, a mobile receipt processing solution that allows brands to execute purchase-based promotions and loyalty programs; SnippWin, a promotion and sweepstakes platform provides various promotions from contests and simple sweepstakes to instant win programs and tiered, multi-level games; and SnippLoyalty, a solution that allows clients to deploy from simple punch-card programs to points-based loyalty programs with rewards stores.

