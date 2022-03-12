Snipp Interactive (CVE:SPN) Share Price Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $0.24

Snipp Interactive Inc. (CVE:SPN – Get Rating) shares passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$0.24 and traded as low as C$0.17. Snipp Interactive shares last traded at C$0.18, with a volume of 209,917 shares changing hands.
The stock has a market capitalization of C$44.75 million and a PE ratio of 175.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.99, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.21.
Snipp Interactive Company Profile (CVE:SPN)
Featured Articles
- Can Gaming Be the Catalyst That Drives HOFV Stock Higher?
- 4 Best Sporting Goods Stocks that Hit it Out of the Park
- 3 Intriguing International Stocks to Buy Now
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 3/7 – 3/11
- Is Netflix (NASDAQ: NFLX) About To Rise From The Ashes?
Receive News & Ratings for Snipp Interactive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snipp Interactive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.