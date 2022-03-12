Sohu.com Limited (NASDAQ:SOHU) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.35 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Sohu.com Limited (NASDAQ:SOHU – Get Rating) will report earnings per share of ($0.35) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Sohu.com’s earnings. Sohu.com posted earnings per share of $0.80 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 143.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sohu.com will report full year earnings of ($1.73) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.85) to ($1.61). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $0.08 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Sohu.com.

Get Sohu.com alerts:

SOHU has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com cut Sohu.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Citigroup increased their price target on Sohu.com from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.00.

Shares of Sohu.com stock traded down $2.16 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $14.90. 810,049 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 329,328. The business has a 50-day moving average of $17.63 and a 200 day moving average of $19.06. Sohu.com has a fifty-two week low of $14.64 and a fifty-two week high of $24.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $585.66 million, a PE ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.86.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sohu.com by 6.7% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 10,688 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $223,000 after acquiring an additional 669 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in shares of Sohu.com by 19.9% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 21,713 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $403,000 after acquiring an additional 3,611 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sohu.com in the third quarter valued at $159,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in shares of Sohu.com by 69.3% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 18,257 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $380,000 after acquiring an additional 7,472 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio raised its stake in shares of Sohu.com by 5.8% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 196,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,084,000 after acquiring an additional 10,800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.94% of the company’s stock.

About Sohu.com (Get Rating)

Sohu.com Ltd. is an online media, search, and game service company, which provides online products and services on PC and mobile devices. It provides a network of web properties and community based/Web 2.0 products, which offer the vast Sohu user community a broad array of choices regarding information, entertainment and communication.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sohu.com (SOHU)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Sohu.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sohu.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.