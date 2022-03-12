SolarWinds (NYSE:SWI) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

SolarWinds (NYSE:SWI – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.010-$1.080 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.090. The company issued revenue guidance of $730 million-$750 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $739.46 million.SolarWinds also updated its Q1 2022 guidance to $0.220-$0.220 EPS.

NYSE SWI traded down $0.08 on Friday, reaching $11.21. 929,375 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 664,116. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.08. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $13.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.38. The company has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.03 and a beta of 0.89. SolarWinds has a 12 month low of $10.92 and a 12 month high of $23.00.

SolarWinds (NYSE:SWI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The software maker reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter. SolarWinds had a negative net margin of 5.80% and a positive return on equity of 3.59%. The firm had revenue of $186.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $181.84 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.38 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that SolarWinds will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SWI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded SolarWinds from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and cut their price target for the company from $23.00 to $16.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. TheStreet downgraded SolarWinds from a c rating to a d+ rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SolarWinds from a sell rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their target price on SolarWinds from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $20.43.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in SolarWinds by 95.3% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,955,184 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $27,744,000 after purchasing an additional 954,151 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of SolarWinds during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,658,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of SolarWinds by 79.9% during the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 367,097 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,209,000 after purchasing an additional 163,007 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of SolarWinds by 215.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 185,922 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,140,000 after purchasing an additional 126,938 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of SolarWinds by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 632,697 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $8,977,000 after purchasing an additional 70,176 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.17% of the company’s stock.

SolarWinds Company Profile

SolarWinds Corp. engages in the provision of information technology (IT)infrastructure management software. It provides network management, systems management, database management, IT security, IT helpdesk, and cloud services. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.

