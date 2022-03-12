Solid Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:SLDB) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $3.48 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Solid Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:SLDB – Get Rating) to announce sales of $3.48 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Solid Biosciences’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $3.50 million and the lowest is $3.43 million. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 21st.

On average, analysts expect that Solid Biosciences will report full-year sales of $13.09 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $10.50 million to $14.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $12.73 million, with estimates ranging from $9.50 million to $15.70 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Solid Biosciences.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Solid Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.00.

NASDAQ SLDB traded up $0.29 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $1.06. The company had a trading volume of 7,042,369 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,148,690. The company has a market capitalization of $116.91 million, a PE ratio of -1.28 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.84. Solid Biosciences has a twelve month low of $0.72 and a twelve month high of $9.93.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Suvretta Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Solid Biosciences by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC now owns 6,287,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,003,000 after buying an additional 313,000 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Solid Biosciences by 38.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,253,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,942,000 after acquiring an additional 1,741,514 shares during the period. Artal Group S.A. lifted its holdings in Solid Biosciences by 33.3% during the third quarter. Artal Group S.A. now owns 3,000,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,170,000 after acquiring an additional 750,000 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. lifted its holdings in Solid Biosciences by 54.5% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,463,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,355,000 after acquiring an additional 515,983 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Solid Biosciences by 103.3% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,104,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,040,000 after acquiring an additional 560,876 shares during the period. 69.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Solid Biosciences, Inc engages in the development of treatments for patients with Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD). It develops gene therapies, disease modifying therapies, and assistive devices for the cure of DMD. The company was founded by Ilan Ganot, Andrey J. Zarur, Matthew Bennett Arnold, Annie Ganot, and Gilad David Hayeem in March 2013 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

