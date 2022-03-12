Sonic Healthcare Limited (OTCMKTS:SKHCF) Short Interest Update

Sonic Healthcare Limited (OTCMKTS:SKHCF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 195,300 shares, a growth of 269.2% from the February 13th total of 52,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 10,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 18.1 days.

OTCMKTS:SKHCF opened at $23.66 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $27.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.49. Sonic Healthcare has a 52 week low of $23.66 and a 52 week high of $34.42.

Get Sonic Healthcare alerts:

Sonic Healthcare Company Profile (Get Rating)

Sonic Healthcare Ltd. engages in the provision of medical diagnostics services. It operates through the following segments: Laboratory, Imaging, and Other. The Laboratory segment offers pathology and clinical services in Australia, New Zealand, the United Kingdom, the United States of America, Germany, Switzerland, Belgium, and Ireland.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Sonic Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sonic Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.