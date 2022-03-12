Southern (NYSE:SO) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.500-$3.600 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $3.540. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Southern also updated its FY 2024 guidance to $4.000-$4.300 EPS.

SO traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $68.69. 4,415,512 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,327,231. Southern has a 12-month low of $58.53 and a 12-month high of $69.76. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $67.09 and a 200 day moving average of $65.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The firm has a market cap of $72.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.77 and a beta of 0.50.

Get Southern alerts:

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.01. Southern had a net margin of 10.42% and a return on equity of 11.02%. The company had revenue of $5.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.75 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.47 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Southern will post 3.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were given a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.84%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 18th. Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 116.81%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on SO shares. UBS Group downgraded shares of Southern from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Southern from $64.00 to $61.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 18th. StockNews.com raised shares of Southern from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Southern from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $73.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Mizuho upgraded shares of Southern from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and increased their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday, December 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $70.00.

In other news, CEO Kimberly S. Greene sold 66,121 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.54, for a total value of $4,465,812.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Ann P. Daiss sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.47, for a total transaction of $506,025.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 108,795 shares of company stock valued at $7,275,333 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Southern by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 18,794 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,165,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its holdings in Southern by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 16,134 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,106,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. First Community Trust NA purchased a new position in Southern during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Southern by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,819 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,359,000 after acquiring an additional 407 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC increased its holdings in Southern by 24.8% during the 4th quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 12,132 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $832,000 after acquiring an additional 2,407 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.24% of the company’s stock.

Southern Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Southern Co is a holding company. The firm engages in the sale of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Electric Operating Companies, Southern Power and Southern Company Gas. The Traditional Electric Operating Companies segment refers to vertically integrated utilities that own generation, transmission and distribution facilities, and supplies electric services in the states of Alabama, Georgia, Florida, and Mississippi.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.