Southern (NYSE:SO) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.500-$3.600 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.540. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Southern also updated its FY 2024 guidance to $4.000-$4.300 EPS.

A number of research firms have recently commented on SO. Bank of America cut shares of Southern from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Southern from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $73.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Monday, February 7th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Southern from $69.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Scotiabank lowered shares of Southern from a sector outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Southern from $64.00 to $61.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Southern currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $70.00.

SO stock traded up $0.08 during trading on Friday, hitting $68.69. 4,415,512 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,327,231. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. Southern has a 52 week low of $58.53 and a 52 week high of $69.76. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $67.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $65.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.77 and a beta of 0.50.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.01. Southern had a net margin of 10.42% and a return on equity of 11.02%. The firm had revenue of $5.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.75 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.47 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Southern will post 3.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 18th. Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 116.81%.

In other news, insider Ann P. Daiss sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.47, for a total transaction of $506,025.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Kimberly S. Greene sold 66,121 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.54, for a total transaction of $4,465,812.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 108,795 shares of company stock valued at $7,275,333. Corporate insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in Southern by 29.4% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 154,090 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $10,255,000 after purchasing an additional 34,965 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in Southern by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 129,289 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $8,867,000 after purchasing an additional 3,532 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in Southern by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 68,976 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,730,000 after purchasing an additional 3,520 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Southern by 49.5% in the fourth quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 49,704 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,409,000 after purchasing an additional 16,457 shares during the period. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Southern by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,819 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,359,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares during the period. 59.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Southern Company Profile

The Southern Co is a holding company. The firm engages in the sale of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Electric Operating Companies, Southern Power and Southern Company Gas. The Traditional Electric Operating Companies segment refers to vertically integrated utilities that own generation, transmission and distribution facilities, and supplies electric services in the states of Alabama, Georgia, Florida, and Mississippi.

