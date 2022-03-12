Spectrum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SPPI) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SPPI – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is opportunistically acquiring and advancing a diversified portfolio of oncology drug candidates that meet critical health challenges for which there are few other treatment options. Spectrum’s expertise lies in identifying undervalued drugs with demonstrated safety and efficacy, and adding value through further clinical development and selection of the most viable and low-risk methods of commercialization. The company’s pipeline includes promising early and late-stage drug candidates with unique formulations and mechanisms of action that address the needs of seriously ill patients, such as at-home chemotherapy and new treatment regimens for refractory disease. “

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. B. Riley reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, November 12th. JMP Securities reiterated a buy rating and issued a $4.00 target price on shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday.

Shares of SPPI stock opened at $0.76 on Wednesday. Spectrum Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $0.60 and a 52-week high of $4.54. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.57. The company has a market capitalization of $124.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.71 and a beta of 1.93.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 60.2% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 212,985 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $271,000 after acquiring an additional 80,031 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 104.5% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 924,598 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,174,000 after buying an additional 472,550 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,232,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 3,736.9% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,984,198 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,790,000 after buying an additional 2,906,421 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.27% of the company’s stock.

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (Get Rating)

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the acquisition, development and commercialization of pipeline of late-stage clinical and commercial products. It operates through the following brands: FOLOTYN, ZEVALIN, MARQIBO, BELEODAQ and EVOMELA. The company was founded in December 1987 and is headquartered in Henderson, NV.

