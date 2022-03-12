Spectrum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SPPI) Earns Buy Rating from JMP Securities

JMP Securities restated their buy rating on shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SPPI – Get Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, TipRanks reports. JMP Securities currently has a $4.00 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. B. Riley restated a buy rating on shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Spectrum Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $2.25 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th.

Get Spectrum Pharmaceuticals alerts:

SPPI stock opened at $0.76 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $124.57 million, a P/E ratio of -0.71 and a beta of 1.93. Spectrum Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $0.60 and a 1 year high of $4.54. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.57.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 1.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,531,435 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $66,559,000 after purchasing an additional 336,548 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 5,166.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,894,656 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $8,756,000 after purchasing an additional 6,763,746 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 3,736.9% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,984,198 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,790,000 after purchasing an additional 2,906,421 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 632.0% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,916,719 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,705,000 after purchasing an additional 2,518,287 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 1.5% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,686,533 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,856,000 after purchasing an additional 39,268 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.27% of the company’s stock.

About Spectrum Pharmaceuticals (Get Rating)

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the acquisition, development and commercialization of pipeline of late-stage clinical and commercial products. It operates through the following brands: FOLOTYN, ZEVALIN, MARQIBO, BELEODAQ and EVOMELA. The company was founded in December 1987 and is headquartered in Henderson, NV.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spectrum Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.