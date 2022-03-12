Spectrum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SPPI) Earns Buy Rating from JMP Securities

JMP Securities restated their buy rating on shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SPPI – Get Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, TipRanks reports. JMP Securities currently has a $4.00 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock.
Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. B. Riley restated a buy rating on shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Spectrum Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $2.25 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th.
SPPI stock opened at $0.76 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $124.57 million, a P/E ratio of -0.71 and a beta of 1.93. Spectrum Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $0.60 and a 1 year high of $4.54. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.57.
About Spectrum Pharmaceuticals (Get Rating)
Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the acquisition, development and commercialization of pipeline of late-stage clinical and commercial products. It operates through the following brands: FOLOTYN, ZEVALIN, MARQIBO, BELEODAQ and EVOMELA. The company was founded in December 1987 and is headquartered in Henderson, NV.
