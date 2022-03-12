Spire Wealth Management Acquires 5,711 Shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) by 26.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,374 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,711 shares during the quarter. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $2,872,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Duke Energy by 25.1% during the fourth quarter. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,287 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $555,000 after buying an additional 1,060 shares during the period. Windward Capital Management Co. CA grew its position in Duke Energy by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Windward Capital Management Co. CA now owns 41,339 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,336,000 after buying an additional 517 shares during the period. FourThought Financial LLC grew its position in Duke Energy by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 19,712 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,068,000 after buying an additional 1,205 shares during the period. TPG Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Duke Energy by 33.3% in the fourth quarter. TPG Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,686 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $387,000 after purchasing an additional 920 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Trust Services LTA bought a new position in shares of Duke Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,459,000. Institutional investors own 62.12% of the company’s stock.

Duke Energy stock opened at $106.14 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $81.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.53, a PEG ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.33. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $102.65 and its 200 day moving average is $101.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. Duke Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $90.69 and a 52-week high of $108.38.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The utilities provider reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94. Duke Energy had a net margin of 15.57% and a return on equity of 8.52%. The business had revenue of $6.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.81 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.03 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be paid a $0.985 dividend. This represents a $3.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 79.92%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Duke Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $112.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 18th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $109.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of Duke Energy in a report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Duke Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $108.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $107.00.

In other news, CFO Steven K. Young sold 415 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.55, for a total value of $43,388.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Julia S. Janson sold 1,036 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total transaction of $110,852.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 24,181 shares of company stock worth $2,404,906. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Duke Energy Corp. engages in the distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations in Duke Energy’s regulated electric utilities in the Carolinas, Florida and the Midwest.

