Spire Wealth Management Buys 13,894 Shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) by 120.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,455 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,894 shares during the quarter. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $1,933,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in TJX Companies by 3.9% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 88,309,228 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $5,826,643,000 after acquiring an additional 3,339,510 shares in the last quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD lifted its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 55.8% during the third quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD now owns 9,796,864 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $646,397,000 after purchasing an additional 3,510,236 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 3.4% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,079,745 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $599,081,000 after purchasing an additional 301,672 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 190.2% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 9,047,696 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $615,243,000 after purchasing an additional 5,929,545 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 40.2% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 7,886,152 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $518,925,000 after purchasing an additional 2,262,657 shares in the last quarter. 89.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get TJX Companies alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TJX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on TJX Companies from $92.00 to $85.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Barclays lowered their price target on TJX Companies from $98.00 to $94.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on TJX Companies from $83.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on TJX Companies from $88.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Cowen reduced their price objective on TJX Companies from $88.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TJX Companies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $80.00.

NYSE TJX opened at $61.43 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $73.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $68.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $69.41. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $57.92 and a twelve month high of $77.35.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $13.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.19 billion. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 55.47% and a net margin of 6.76%. The business’s revenue was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.50 EPS. Research analysts expect that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About TJX Companies (Get Rating)

The TJX Cos., Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home fashion products. It operates through the following segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The Marmaxx segment sells family apparel including apparel, home fashions, and other merchandise. The HomeGoods segment offers assortment of home fashions, including furniture, rugs, lighting, soft home, decorative accessories, tabletop and cookware as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TJX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for TJX Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TJX Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.