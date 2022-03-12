Spire Wealth Management Has $2.09 Million Position in Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:TNA)

Spire Wealth Management increased its position in Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:TNA – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 24,662 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,137 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management owned 0.10% of Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares worth $2,090,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nvwm LLC grew its holdings in Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares by 500.0% during the third quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Ibex Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares during the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares by 52.9% during the third quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,070 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares by 40.7% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,420 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $200,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sassicaia Capital Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares during the third quarter valued at approximately $315,000.

Shares of TNA stock opened at $55.80 on Friday. Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares has a 12 month low of $49.22 and a 12 month high of $114.31. The business’s 50 day moving average is $64.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $80.85.

Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares (the Fund), formerly Direxion Small Cap Bull 3X Shares, seeks daily investment results of 300% of the price performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Small Cap Index). The Small Cap Index measures the performance of the small-cap segment of the United States equity universe, and consists of the smallest 2,000 companies in the Russell 3000 Index, representing approximately 10% of the total market capitalization of the Russell 3000 Index.

