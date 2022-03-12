Spire Wealth Management Sells 465 Shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC)

Spire Wealth Management cut its holdings in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Get Rating) by 5.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,623 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 465 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Generac were worth $2,656,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in GNRC. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Generac by 2,700.0% in the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 84 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in Generac by 462.5% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 90 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Generac in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Edge Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Generac by 1,284.6% in the 4th quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 180 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bbva USA lifted its stake in Generac by 22.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bbva USA now owns 166 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. 88.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GNRC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. OTR Global cut shares of Generac to a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Generac from $520.00 to $463.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on shares of Generac from $575.00 to $556.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Colliers Securities started coverage on shares of Generac in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $490.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Generac from $500.00 to $435.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $465.00.

GNRC stock opened at $281.64 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.60. Generac Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $251.74 and a 52 week high of $524.31. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $297.42 and its 200 day moving average is $378.14. The firm has a market cap of $17.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.03.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The technology company reported $2.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. Generac had a net margin of 14.73% and a return on equity of 34.50%. The company’s revenue was up 40.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.12 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 11.58 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CMO Russell S. Minick sold 11,389 shares of Generac stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $318.01, for a total transaction of $3,621,815.89. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of Generac stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $314.49, for a total transaction of $1,572,450.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 51,283 shares of company stock worth $15,050,425. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Generac Holdings, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of power generation equipment and other power products. It operates through the following segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment includes the legacy Generac, and the impact of acquisitions that are based in the U.S. and Canada.

