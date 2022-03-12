Squarepoint Ops LLC Has $185,000 Position in LifeVantage Co. (NASDAQ:LFVN)

Squarepoint Ops LLC reduced its position in shares of LifeVantage Co. (NASDAQ:LFVN – Get Rating) by 21.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 27,298 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,351 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC owned about 0.21% of LifeVantage worth $185,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of LFVN. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in LifeVantage during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,835,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in LifeVantage by 2.5% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 111,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $757,000 after purchasing an additional 2,684 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its position in LifeVantage by 86.1% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 82,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $610,000 after purchasing an additional 38,399 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its position in LifeVantage by 10.0% during the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 46,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,000 after purchasing an additional 4,195 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in LifeVantage by 253.5% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 38,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 27,558 shares during the last quarter. 34.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ LFVN opened at $4.80 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $5.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.54. LifeVantage Co. has a 52 week low of $4.63 and a 52 week high of $9.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.68 million, a PE ratio of 6.58 and a beta of 1.39.

LifeVantage (NASDAQ:LFVN – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.19). LifeVantage had a net margin of 4.73% and a return on equity of 30.05%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.25 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that LifeVantage Co. will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on LifeVantage in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

In other LifeVantage news, Director Michael A. Beindorff acquired 7,193 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.85 per share, for a total transaction of $34,886.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 9.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

LifeVantage Corp. engages in the identification, research, development and distribution of advanced nutraceutical dietary supplements and personal care products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Americas Region and Asia/Pacific and Europe Region. Its products include Protandim, LifeVantage Omega+ and ProBio, TrueScience and Petandim for dogs.

