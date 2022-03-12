Squarepoint Ops LLC Purchases Shares of 18,189 CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc (NYSE:CCCS)

Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc (NYSE:CCCS – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 18,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $191,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new stake in shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions during the 3rd quarter valued at about $47,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions during the 3rd quarter valued at about $196,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions during the 3rd quarter valued at about $217,000. Exos Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions during the 3rd quarter valued at about $229,000. Finally, Capstone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions during the 3rd quarter valued at about $239,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.22% of the company’s stock.

Get CCC Intelligent Solutions alerts:

CCCS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup cut their target price on CCC Intelligent Solutions from $13.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CCC Intelligent Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered CCC Intelligent Solutions from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $12.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CCC Intelligent Solutions presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.50.

Shares of NYSE:CCCS opened at $10.76 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.17. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc has a 52-week low of $8.58 and a 52-week high of $13.46.

CCC Intelligent Solutions (NYSE:CCCS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.02. On average, research analysts expect that CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About CCC Intelligent Solutions (Get Rating)

Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. is a blank check company. It aims to acquire a business via a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase and reorganization. Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. is based in San Francisco, California.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCCS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc (NYSE:CCCS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CCC Intelligent Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CCC Intelligent Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.