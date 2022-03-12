Squarepoint Ops LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Cidara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDTX)

Squarepoint Ops LLC reduced its holdings in Cidara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDTX – Get Rating) by 26.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 87,419 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 31,063 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC owned about 0.18% of Cidara Therapeutics worth $196,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Cidara Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cidara Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $68,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cidara Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $69,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Cidara Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $120,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Cidara Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $412,000. 46.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CDTX has been the subject of several analyst reports. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Cidara Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of Cidara Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Cidara Therapeutics from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cidara Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cidara Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $5.54.

Shares of NASDAQ CDTX opened at $0.72 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.86 and a beta of 1.29. Cidara Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.63 and a 52 week high of $3.08.

Cidara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CDTX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.07. Cidara Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 89.48% and a negative return on equity of 465.76%. Equities research analysts expect that Cidara Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cidara Therapeutics, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel anti-infectives. Its product pipeline includes Rezafungin and Cloudbreak. The company was founded by Kevin M. Forrest, Kevin J. Judice, and H. Shaw Warren in December 2012 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

