Squarepoint Ops LLC Takes Position in CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB)

Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB – Get Rating) (TSE:GIB.A) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 2,389 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in CGI during the third quarter valued at $32,000. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in CGI during the third quarter valued at $85,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in CGI during the first quarter valued at $110,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in CGI by 8.4% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,470 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its stake in CGI by 23.1% during the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,580 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.47% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of CGI from C$131.00 to C$132.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CGI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of CGI in a research note on Sunday, January 9th. They set a “sell” rating and a $85.44 target price for the company. StockNews.com raised shares of CGI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 5th. Finally, Desjardins reissued a “buy” rating and issued a C$132.00 price objective on shares of CGI in a research note on Sunday, November 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $120.26.

CGI stock opened at $80.62 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $83.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $86.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.62 billion, a PE ratio of 18.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. CGI Inc. has a 12-month low of $77.25 and a 12-month high of $93.93.

CGI (NYSE:GIB – Get Rating) (TSE:GIB.A) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The technology company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $3.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.12 billion. CGI had a net margin of 11.42% and a return on equity of 20.61%. The business’s revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.02 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that CGI Inc. will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CGI, Inc engages in the provision of information technology (IT) and consulting services. It operates through the following segments: Northern Europe, Canada, France, U.S. Commercial and State Government, U.S. Federal, U.K., Eastern, Central and Southern Europe (ECS) and Asia Pacific Global Delivery Centers of Excellence (APC).

