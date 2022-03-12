Squarespace, Inc. to Post Q2 2022 Earnings of $0.06 Per Share, Truist Financial Forecasts (NYSE:SQSP)

Squarespace, Inc. (NYSE:SQSP – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Truist Financial cut their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for Squarespace in a research report issued on Monday, March 7th. Truist Financial analyst N. Khan now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.06 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.07. Truist Financial has a “Buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial also issued estimates for Squarespace’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.03 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.27 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $0.51 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.81 EPS.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on SQSP. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Squarespace in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho cut Squarespace from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $35.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Monday, March 7th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Squarespace from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays lowered their price objective on Squarespace from $40.00 to $29.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Squarespace from $39.00 to $22.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.47.

Shares of NYSE SQSP opened at $24.87 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.43. Squarespace has a 12-month low of $18.57 and a 12-month high of $64.71.

In other Squarespace news, General Counsel Courtenay O’connor sold 6,557 shares of Squarespace stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.89, for a total transaction of $176,317.73. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SQSP. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Squarespace in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new position in shares of Squarespace in the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Squarespace by 1,000.0% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new position in shares of Squarespace in the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Squarespace by 278.9% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,149 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.93% of the company’s stock.

Squarespace, Inc operates platform for businesses and independent creators to build online presence, grow their brands, and manage their businesses across the internet. The company offers websites, domains, e-commerce, tools for managing a social media presence, marketing tools, and scheduling capabilities.

