Squarespace (NYSE:SQSP) PT Lowered to $30.00

Squarespace (NYSE:SQSP – Get Rating) had its target price cut by KeyCorp from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on SQSP. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Squarespace in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. They issued a buy rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Squarespace from $52.00 to $45.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Mizuho lowered shares of Squarespace from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Squarespace from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Squarespace from $48.00 to $39.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Squarespace presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $49.47.

Shares of NYSE:SQSP opened at $24.87 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $29.02 and a 200-day moving average of $35.43. Squarespace has a twelve month low of $18.57 and a twelve month high of $64.71.

In other Squarespace news, General Counsel Courtenay O’connor sold 6,557 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.89, for a total value of $176,317.73. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SQSP. Man Group plc grew its position in Squarespace by 133.7% in the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 52,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,033,000 after acquiring an additional 30,097 shares in the last quarter. Spruce House Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Squarespace in the second quarter worth approximately $4,342,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Squarespace in the second quarter worth approximately $2,398,000. Noked Israel Ltd grew its position in Squarespace by 34.6% in the third quarter. Noked Israel Ltd now owns 703,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,175,000 after acquiring an additional 180,944 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Squarespace in the second quarter worth approximately $281,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.93% of the company’s stock.

Squarespace, Inc operates platform for businesses and independent creators to build online presence, grow their brands, and manage their businesses across the internet. The company offers websites, domains, e-commerce, tools for managing a social media presence, marketing tools, and scheduling capabilities.

