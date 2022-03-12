Stagecoach Group (LON:SGC) Lowered to Hold at Liberum Capital

Stagecoach Group (LON:SGC – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at Liberum Capital to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have a GBX 105 ($1.38) price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of GBX 131 ($1.72). Liberum Capital’s price target points to a potential upside of 0.29% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 125 ($1.64) price objective on shares of Stagecoach Group in a report on Wednesday, December 8th.

Shares of SGC opened at GBX 104.70 ($1.37) on Thursday. Stagecoach Group has a 12 month low of GBX 63.92 ($0.84) and a 12 month high of GBX 110.90 ($1.45). The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 91.15 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 82.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 633.86. The firm has a market cap of £577.13 million and a PE ratio of 14.75.

Stagecoach Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides public transportation services in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: UK Bus (Regional Operations), UK Bus (London), and UK Rail. The company offers bus, coach, rail, and tram services. It operates city buses primarily in Liverpool, Newcastle, Hull, Manchester, Oxford, Sheffield, Cambridge, and Exeter through a fleet of approximately 7,100 buses and coaches; inter-urban services linking major towns within its regional operating areas, as well as megabus.com, an inter-city coach service; and buses from 10 depots with a fleet of approximately 1,150 buses serving routes in and around east and south-east London.

