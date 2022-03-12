STARSHIP Price Tops $0.32 (STARSHIP)

STARSHIP (CURRENCY:STARSHIP) traded down 0.7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on March 12th. One STARSHIP coin can now be purchased for $0.32 or 0.00000812 BTC on major exchanges. STARSHIP has a market cap of $6.01 million and approximately $12,362.00 worth of STARSHIP was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, STARSHIP has traded 8.3% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get STARSHIP alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002557 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00002023 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $18.27 or 0.00046704 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0598 or 0.00000153 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2,586.16 or 0.06610392 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39,131.29 or 1.00022007 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.29 or 0.00041633 BTC.

STARSHIP Coin Profile

STARSHIP’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 18,908,258 coins. The Reddit community for STARSHIP is https://reddit.com/r/starshipcrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . STARSHIP’s official Twitter account is @StarShipBSC

Buying and Selling STARSHIP

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as STARSHIP directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade STARSHIP should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy STARSHIP using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for STARSHIP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for STARSHIP and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.