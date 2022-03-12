State of Alaska Department of Revenue Has $2.34 Million Stock Holdings in LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lessened its position in LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,123 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 680 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue owned approximately 0.06% of LGI Homes worth $2,336,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of LGI Homes by 1,518.2% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 356 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of LGI Homes by 59.4% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 510 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of LGI Homes by 18.7% during the 3rd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 602 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC acquired a new position in shares of LGI Homes during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $89,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of LGI Homes during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $223,000. 85.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com raised LGI Homes from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on LGI Homes from $125.00 to $96.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded LGI Homes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $138.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded LGI Homes from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $125.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $144.80.

LGIH opened at $118.90 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $126.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $141.27. The company has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion, a PE ratio of 6.90 and a beta of 1.60. LGI Homes, Inc. has a 1 year low of $110.83 and a 1 year high of $188.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 14.86 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The financial services provider reported $4.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.20 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $801.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $758.07 million. LGI Homes had a return on equity of 32.82% and a net margin of 14.09%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $5.18 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that LGI Homes, Inc. will post 17.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Steven Randal Smith sold 2,522 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.60, for a total value of $384,857.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 11.80% of the company’s stock.

LGI Homes, Inc engages in the design, construction, marketing, and sale of new homes. It focuses on residential land development business. It operates through the following segments: Central, West, Southeast, Florida, and Northwest. The company was founded by Eric Thomas Lipar in 2003 and is headquartered in The Woodlands, TX.

