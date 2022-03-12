State of Alaska Department of Revenue Has $2.40 Million Stake in Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue decreased its stake in Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE – Get Rating) by 27.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 35,623 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 13,815 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Sealed Air were worth $2,402,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Sealed Air by 9.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,279,276 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $891,943,000 after purchasing an additional 1,414,682 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Sealed Air by 3.7% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,746,315 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $150,084,000 after purchasing an additional 97,696 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Sealed Air by 55.1% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,391,435 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $141,693,000 after purchasing an additional 849,709 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in Sealed Air by 108.2% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,583,466 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $88,770,000 after purchasing an additional 822,987 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC boosted its stake in Sealed Air by 4.6% in the third quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 1,582,752 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $86,719,000 after purchasing an additional 69,002 shares in the last quarter. 89.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SEE. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Sealed Air in a research note on Friday, January 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised Sealed Air from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $61.00 to $79.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Robert W. Baird lowered Sealed Air from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $72.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Sealed Air from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $71.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Raymond James initiated coverage on Sealed Air in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.93.

NYSE:SEE opened at $64.77 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $9.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.45, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.25. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $66.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $63.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.95. Sealed Air Co. has a 1-year low of $44.45 and a 1-year high of $70.37.

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.49 billion. Sealed Air had a net margin of 9.16% and a return on equity of 378.45%. Sealed Air’s revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.89 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Sealed Air Co. will post 4.12 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. Sealed Air’s payout ratio is 24.02%.

Sealed Air Corp. engages in the provision of food safety and security, facility hygiene, and product protection services. It operates through the Food segment and Protective segments. The Food segment services perishable food processors in fresh red meat, smoked and processed meat, poultry, seafood, plant-based, and dairy markets.

