State of Alaska Department of Revenue Sells 2,020 Shares of Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lessened its holdings in Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 54,171 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 2,020 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue owned approximately 0.07% of Steven Madden worth $2,517,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Steven Madden by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 6,839 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in Steven Madden by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 22,419 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $900,000 after acquiring an additional 432 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Steven Madden by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,928 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $278,000 after acquiring an additional 568 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its stake in Steven Madden by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 19,845 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $798,000 after acquiring an additional 1,004 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Steven Madden by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,118 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $366,000 after acquiring an additional 1,028 shares during the last quarter. 95.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Steven Madden from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Steven Madden from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $54.00 to $56.00 in a report on Monday, December 6th. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Steven Madden from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Steven Madden from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, March 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.67.

SHOO stock opened at $38.30 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $41.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.31. Steven Madden, Ltd. has a one year low of $34.92 and a one year high of $51.56. The stock has a market cap of $3.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.25.

Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The textile maker reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.14. Steven Madden had a net margin of 10.22% and a return on equity of 25.37%. The firm had revenue of $578.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $526.03 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.27 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 63.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Steven Madden, Ltd. will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. This is a boost from Steven Madden’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Steven Madden’s payout ratio is presently 25.64%.

Steven Madden Ltd. engages in the design, marketing, and sale of fashion-forward footwear for women, men, and children. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale Footwear, Wholesale Accessories and Apparel, Retail, First Cost, and Licensing. The Wholesale Footwear segment includes branded and private label women’s, men’s, girl’s and children’s footwear.

