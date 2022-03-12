State of Alaska Department of Revenue Sells 494 Shares of Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue decreased its position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,815 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 494 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Affiliated Managers Group were worth $2,436,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 53.6% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 407 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $135,000. Atom Investors LP bought a new stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $215,000. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $226,000. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P bought a new stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $236,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Affiliated Managers Group alerts:

In related news, Director Reuben Jeffery III purchased 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $143.96 per share, with a total value of $503,860.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Tracy P. Palandjian purchased 3,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $137.67 per share, for a total transaction of $509,379.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms recently issued reports on AMG. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Affiliated Managers Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $275.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $190.00 to $183.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on shares of Affiliated Managers Group in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $186.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $214.86.

AMG opened at $127.46 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.71, a P/E/G ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.35. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $144.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $158.29. Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $121.40 and a 1 year high of $191.62.

Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The asset manager reported $6.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.81 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $691.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $626.11 million. Affiliated Managers Group had a net margin of 23.45% and a return on equity of 23.53%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.22 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. will post 19.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, February 17th were issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 16th. Affiliated Managers Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.30%.

About Affiliated Managers Group (Get Rating)

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc is an asset management company with equity investments in boutique investment management firms. It provides assistance on strategic matters, marketing, distribution, product development, and operations. The company was founded by William J. Nutt in December 1993 and is headquartered in West Palm Beach, FL.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Affiliated Managers Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Affiliated Managers Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.