State of Alaska Department of Revenue Sells 710 Shares of Avista Co. (NYSE:AVA)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue cut its holdings in shares of Avista Co. (NYSE:AVA – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,109 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 710 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue owned approximately 0.07% of Avista worth $2,129,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Avista in the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Avista in the 3rd quarter valued at about $66,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in shares of Avista in the 2nd quarter valued at about $201,000. Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Avista in the 3rd quarter valued at about $222,000. Finally, Gotham Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Avista by 20.2% in the 3rd quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 6,060 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.31% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on AVA shares. Mizuho started coverage on Avista in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $47.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet raised Avista from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, December 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Avista from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.33.

NYSE:AVA opened at $45.48 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.48. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.65. The company has a market cap of $3.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.76, a P/E/G ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.60. Avista Co. has a 52-week low of $37.73 and a 52-week high of $49.14.

Avista (NYSE:AVA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $418.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $431.18 million. Avista had a return on equity of 7.02% and a net margin of 10.33%. Avista’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.86 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Avista Co. will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th. This is an increase from Avista’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. Avista’s payout ratio is 84.21%.

In other Avista news, VP Bryan Alden Cox sold 2,381 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.29, for a total transaction of $105,454.49. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Jason R. Thackston sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.67, for a total value of $104,175.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 16,581 shares of company stock worth $733,474. Company insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

Avista Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electric and natural gas utility business. It operates through the Avista Utilities, and Alaska Electric Light and Power Company (AEL&P) segments. The Avista Utilities segment includes electric distribution and transmission, and natural gas distribution services in parts of eastern Washington, Northern Idaho, and Northeastern and Southwestern Oregon.

