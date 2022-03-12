State of Alaska Department of Revenue Sells 900 Shares of Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue trimmed its holdings in shares of Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 30,042 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 900 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue owned about 0.06% of Cogent Communications worth $2,198,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CCOI. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. bought a new stake in shares of Cogent Communications during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in Cogent Communications by 86.6% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 571 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Cogent Communications in the 3rd quarter valued at about $64,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Cogent Communications in the 3rd quarter valued at about $74,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in Cogent Communications by 16.9% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,091 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CCOI opened at $62.99 on Friday. Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $57.23 and a 12 month high of $80.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.16 and a beta of 0.21. The business has a 50-day moving average of $64.32 and a 200-day moving average of $70.92.

Cogent Communications (NASDAQ:CCOI – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The technology company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $147.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $149.14 million. Cogent Communications had a negative return on equity of 12.02% and a net margin of 8.17%. Cogent Communications’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.19 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. will post 0.93 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be paid a $0.855 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 8th. This represents a $3.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.43%. This is a positive change from Cogent Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. Cogent Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 332.04%.

In other Cogent Communications news, VP Henry W. Kilmer sold 2,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.26, for a total value of $185,424.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CRO James Bubeck sold 1,920 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.77, for a total value of $147,398.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 6,490 shares of company stock valued at $469,492. 11.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on CCOI shares. StockNews.com cut Cogent Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Cogent Communications from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $82.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. TheStreet upgraded Cogent Communications from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Cogent Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $70.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut Cogent Communications from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $75.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.88.

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of internet access and Internet Protocol communications solutions. It offers internet access and data transport through its fiber optic, IP data-only network, ethernet transport, and colocation services. The company was founded by David Schaeffer in August 1999 and is headquartered in Washington, DC.

