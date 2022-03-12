Stem, Inc. (NYSE:STEM) Shares Sold by California State Teachers Retirement System

California State Teachers Retirement System cut its stake in Stem, Inc. (NYSE:STEM – Get Rating) by 69.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,195 shares of the company’s stock after selling 60,116 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Stem were worth $626,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Stem during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Stem by 41.2% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 1,138 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its stake in Stem by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 32,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $774,000 after acquiring an additional 1,418 shares during the period. Prentice Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Stem during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Stem by 20.9% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 10,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,000 after acquiring an additional 1,795 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 43.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Stem alerts:

In related news, Director David S. Buzby sold 86,121 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.01, for a total value of $775,950.21. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Mark William Triplett sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.11, for a total transaction of $60,550.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 106,121 shares of company stock valued at $1,094,750. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:STEM opened at $8.18 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 11.64 and a quick ratio of 8.00. The firm has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.01 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $12.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.85. Stem, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.70 and a 1-year high of $37.79.

Stem (NYSE:STEM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $52.78 million during the quarter. Stem had a positive return on equity of 12.33% and a negative net margin of 79.46%.

STEM has been the subject of several research reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Stem in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on shares of Stem from $35.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares cut their target price on shares of Stem from $35.00 to $25.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.40.

Stem Profile (Get Rating)

Stem, Inc operates as an energy technology company in the United States. The company offers energy storage solutions with Athena, an artificial intelligence powered analytics platform to optimize energy use by automatically switching between battery power, onsite generation, and grid power. It serves commercial and industrial enterprises, independent power producers, renewable project developers, utilities, and grid operators.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Stem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.