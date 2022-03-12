Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.730-$2.830 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.870. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.04 billion-$2.10 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.03 billion.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Loop Capital raised shares of Steven Madden from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. StockNews.com raised shares of Steven Madden from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Saturday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Steven Madden from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised shares of Steven Madden from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $54.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Monday, December 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Steven Madden presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $53.67.

Shares of SHOO stock traded down $1.54 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $38.30. The company had a trading volume of 533,357 shares, compared to its average volume of 630,105. The company’s fifty day moving average is $41.79 and its 200 day moving average is $43.31. Steven Madden has a fifty-two week low of $34.92 and a fifty-two week high of $51.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.07 billion, a PE ratio of 16.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.25.

Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The textile maker reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.14. Steven Madden had a net margin of 10.22% and a return on equity of 25.37%. The firm had revenue of $578.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $526.03 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.27 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 63.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Steven Madden will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. This is a positive change from Steven Madden’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.19%. Steven Madden’s dividend payout ratio is 25.64%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Steven Madden by 16.6% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 13,576 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $545,000 after buying an additional 1,930 shares in the last quarter. Allstate Corp increased its position in shares of Steven Madden by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 17,374 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $807,000 after purchasing an additional 1,571 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Steven Madden in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,171,000. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of Steven Madden by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 56,960 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,647,000 after purchasing an additional 1,063 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of Steven Madden by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 113,040 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $5,253,000 after purchasing an additional 1,005 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.28% of the company’s stock.

Steven Madden Ltd. engages in the design, marketing, and sale of fashion-forward footwear for women, men, and children. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale Footwear, Wholesale Accessories and Apparel, Retail, First Cost, and Licensing. The Wholesale Footwear segment includes branded and private label women’s, men’s, girl’s and children’s footwear.

