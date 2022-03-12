Stifel Nicolaus Boosts Crew Energy (OTCMKTS:CWEGF) Price Target to C$6.00

Crew Energy (OTCMKTS:CWEGF – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by Stifel Nicolaus from C$5.00 to C$6.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

CWEGF has been the subject of several other research reports. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Crew Energy from C$4.25 to C$4.50 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on shares of Crew Energy from C$4.00 to C$5.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $4.25.

Shares of OTCMKTS CWEGF opened at $3.00 on Wednesday. Crew Energy has a 1 year low of $0.69 and a 1 year high of $3.24. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.39.

Crew Energy, Inc engages in the exploration, development and production of crude oil and natural gas in western Canada. Its business activities focus on the Montney resource, situated in northeast British Columbia. The company was founded on May 12, 2003 and is headquartered in Alberta, Canada.

