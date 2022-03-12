STMicroelectronics (EPA:STM) Given a €44.00 Price Target by UBS Group Analysts

STMicroelectronics (EPA:STM – Get Rating) has been given a €44.00 ($47.83) price target by investment analysts at UBS Group in a report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. UBS Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 25.70% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Berenberg Bank set a €48.00 ($52.17) price objective on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research report on Friday, January 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €48.00 ($52.17) price objective on shares of STMicroelectronics in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €52.00 ($56.52) price objective on shares of STMicroelectronics in a report on Monday, January 31st. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of STMicroelectronics from €60.00 ($65.22) to €65.00 ($70.65) in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €48.00 ($52.17) target price on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research note on Monday, January 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €50.45 ($54.84).

Get STMicroelectronics alerts:

STMicroelectronics stock opened at €35.01 ($38.05) on Thursday. STMicroelectronics has a 1-year low of €12.40 ($13.48) and a 1-year high of €21.45 ($23.32). The company’s 50-day moving average is €39.73 and its 200 day moving average is €40.11.

STMicroelectronics N.V., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductor products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through Automotive and Discrete Group; Analog, MEMS and Sensors Group; and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group segments.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for STMicroelectronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STMicroelectronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.