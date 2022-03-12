Stock Traders Purchase Large Volume of Put Options on Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB)

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB – Get Rating) was the target of some unusual options trading on Thursday. Stock traders bought 21,814 put options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 152% compared to the average daily volume of 8,656 put options.

Shares of NYSE DB opened at $10.25 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $21.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft has a 1-year low of $9.46 and a 1-year high of $16.70. The business’s 50 day moving average is $13.58 and its 200-day moving average is $13.01.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.22. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft had a return on equity of 4.33% and a net margin of 8.01%. The firm had revenue of $6.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.47 billion. Analysts forecast that Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft will post 1.65 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on DB shares. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Sunday, December 5th. BNP Paribas upgraded Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.20 price target for the company in a report on Friday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €13.00 ($14.13) to €14.00 ($15.22) and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.74.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DB. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 143.0% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 3,846 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 2,263 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft during the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft during the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft during the 3rd quarter valued at $89,000.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile (Get Rating)

Deutsche Bank AG engages in the provision of corporate banking and investment services. It operates through the following segments: Corporate Bank, Investment Bank, Private Bank, Asset Management, Capital Release Unit, and Corporate and Other. The Corporate Bank segment includes the global transaction bank as well as the German commercial clients division.

