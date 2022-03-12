StockNews.com Begins Coverage on China Natural Resources (NASDAQ:CHNR)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of China Natural Resources (NASDAQ:CHNR – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Shares of CHNR opened at $1.13 on Thursday. China Natural Resources has a twelve month low of $0.56 and a twelve month high of $2.17. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.01.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in China Natural Resources stock. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in China Natural Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHNR – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 30,675 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned 0.12% of China Natural Resources at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 1.26% of the company’s stock.

China Natural Resources, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the exploration for lead, silver, and other metals in the Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region of China. It operates through the following segments: Exploration & Mining and Corporate Activities. The company was founded on December 14, 1993 and is headquartered in Hong Kong.

