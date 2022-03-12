StockNews.com Downgrades Team (NYSE:TISI) to Sell

Team (NYSE:TISI – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday.

Shares of TISI stock opened at $1.14 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.81, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The company has a market cap of $35.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.22 and a beta of 1.83. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.02. Team has a 1-year low of $0.52 and a 1-year high of $12.72.

Get Team alerts:

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TISI. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Team during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Team by 27.3% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 303,194 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,032,000 after buying an additional 65,081 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in shares of Team during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $98,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in Team by 36.7% in the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 81,273 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $545,000 after purchasing an additional 21,808 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Team by 417.0% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 110,302 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $739,000 after purchasing an additional 88,965 shares during the last quarter. 73.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Team, Inc engages in the provision of digitally-enabled asset performance assurance and optimization solutions. It operates through the following segments: Inspection and Heat Treating (IHT), Mechanical Services (MS), and Quest Integrity. The Inspection and Heat Treating segment offers conventional and advanced non-destructive testing (NDT) heat treating and thermal services, tank management, and pipeline integrity solutions, as well as associated engineering and condition assessment services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Team Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Team and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.