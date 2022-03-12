StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Ashford (NYSE:AINC)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ashford (NYSE:AINC – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.
Shares of AINC stock opened at $17.70 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $53.51 million, a P/E ratio of -1.04 and a beta of 2.36. Ashford has a 1 year low of $7.79 and a 1 year high of $28.27.
About Ashford (Get Rating)
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Ashford (AINC)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 3/7 – 3/11
- Is Netflix (NASDAQ: NFLX) About To Rise From The Ashes?
- The Tide May Be Turning For Stitch Fix, Inc
- 3 Best Lumber Stocks for the Home Improvement and Home Building Boom
- MarketBeat Podcast: 2 Stocks to Buy, 1 Stock to Sell
Receive News & Ratings for Ashford Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ashford and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.