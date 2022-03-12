StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Blueknight Energy Partners (NASDAQ:BKEP)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Blueknight Energy Partners (NASDAQ:BKEP – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday. The firm set a “strong-buy” rating on the pipeline company’s stock.

NASDAQ BKEP opened at $3.26 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $135.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 2.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $3.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.34. Blueknight Energy Partners has a 12 month low of $2.91 and a 12 month high of $4.26.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Blueknight Energy Partners by 285,775.0% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 11,435 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 11,431 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Blueknight Energy Partners in the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. National Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Blueknight Energy Partners in the third quarter valued at about $62,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Blueknight Energy Partners by 15.5% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 36,546 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 4,896 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Blueknight Energy Partners by 20.3% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 62,300 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $235,000 after acquiring an additional 10,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.59% of the company’s stock.

BlueKnight Energy Partners LP engages in the operation of independent asphalt facilities. It provides integrated terminalling services for companies engaged in the production, distribution, and handling of liquid asphalt. The company was founded on February 22, 2007 and is headquartered in Tulsa, OK.

