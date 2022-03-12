StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on CB Financial Services (NASDAQ:CBFV)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CB Financial Services (NASDAQ:CBFV – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the bank’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CB Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 3rd.

Get CB Financial Services alerts:

Shares of CBFV stock opened at $24.62 on Thursday. CB Financial Services has a 1-year low of $20.50 and a 1-year high of $26.80. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market cap of $130.41 million, a P/E ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.71.

CB Financial Services (NASDAQ:CBFV – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The bank reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.15. CB Financial Services had a net margin of 19.34% and a return on equity of 8.21%. The firm had revenue of $18.92 million for the quarter. Analysts expect that CB Financial Services will post 2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Karl G. Baily acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $25.75 per share, with a total value of $25,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 10.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CBFV. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in CB Financial Services by 14.6% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 106,799 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,366,000 after acquiring an additional 13,600 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of CB Financial Services by 26.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,630 shares of the bank’s stock worth $369,000 after buying an additional 3,527 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of CB Financial Services by 172.0% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,333 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 843 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CB Financial Services during the second quarter worth approximately $2,309,000. Finally, First National Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of CB Financial Services during the third quarter worth approximately $203,000. 26.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CB Financial Services Company Profile (Get Rating)

CB Financial Services, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial solutions. The company operates through the Community Banking and Insurance Brokerage Services segments. It offers residential and commercial real estate loans, commercial and industrial loans, and consumer loans as well as a variety of deposit products for individuals and businesses.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CB Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CB Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.