StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on MiX Telematics (NYSE:MIXT)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of MiX Telematics (NYSE:MIXT – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered MiX Telematics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on MiX Telematics from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 4th. TheStreet lowered MiX Telematics from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on MiX Telematics from $21.00 to $22.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on MiX Telematics from $21.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.00.

Get MiX Telematics alerts:

Shares of MiX Telematics stock opened at $12.03 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $291.63 million, a P/E ratio of 32.51 and a beta of 0.92. MiX Telematics has a fifty-two week low of $10.49 and a fifty-two week high of $16.79. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $11.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.18.

In other MiX Telematics news, Director Ian Jacobs bought 1,207,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $0.46 per share, with a total value of $555,565.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Catherine J. Lewis sold 69,778 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.49, for a total transaction of $34,191.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders bought 2,664,025 shares of company stock worth $1,237,314 over the last ninety days. 23.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Edenbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in MiX Telematics by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. Edenbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,634,469 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $20,611,000 after acquiring an additional 174,343 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of MiX Telematics by 8.9% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,168,803 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,388,000 after buying an additional 95,400 shares during the period. Kopion Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of MiX Telematics by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Kopion Asset Management LLC now owns 563,630 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,107,000 after buying an additional 8,563 shares during the period. Harber Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of MiX Telematics by 2.4% in the third quarter. Harber Asset Management LLC now owns 381,454 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,696,000 after buying an additional 9,060 shares during the period. Finally, Acuitas Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of MiX Telematics by 12.0% in the third quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 264,811 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,260,000 after buying an additional 28,356 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 36.66% of the company’s stock.

MiX Telematics Company Profile (Get Rating)

MiX Telematics Ltd. engages in the provision of fleet and mobile asset management solutions. It focuses on the following industries: fast moving consumer goods, utilities, security, construction, transport and distribution, emergency services, government, rental and leasing, mining, oil and gas, and public transport.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for MiX Telematics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MiX Telematics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.