StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Taitron Components (NASDAQ:TAIT)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Taitron Components (NASDAQ:TAIT – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

NASDAQ:TAIT opened at $3.86 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $22.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.88 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.01. Taitron Components has a 52 week low of $3.26 and a 52 week high of $6.60.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Taitron Components during the 2nd quarter worth $62,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new position in Taitron Components during the third quarter worth approximately $63,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Taitron Components during the second quarter worth approximately $113,000. Virtu Financial LLC increased its position in Taitron Components by 106.4% during the second quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 24,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 12,468 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp acquired a new position in Taitron Components during the second quarter worth approximately $149,000. 15.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Taitron Components, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of original designed and manufactured products and electronic components. It also offers discrete semiconductors and commodity integrated circuits, optoelectronic devices, passive components, and value-added engineering and turnkey services.

