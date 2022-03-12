StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on United Security Bancshares (NASDAQ:UBFO)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of United Security Bancshares (NASDAQ:UBFO – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Shares of United Security Bancshares stock opened at $8.27 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $140.67 million, a P/E ratio of 14.02 and a beta of 0.77. United Security Bancshares has a 52 week low of $7.53 and a 52 week high of $8.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $8.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.12.

In related news, Director Kenneth D. Newby acquired 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $8.15 per share, for a total transaction of $97,800.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Benjamin Mackovak acquired 10,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.98 per share, with a total value of $86,184.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 25,540 shares of company stock worth $206,109 over the last quarter. 21.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strategic Value Bank Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Security Bancshares in the 4th quarter valued at about $7,572,000. Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of United Security Bancshares by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 420,179 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,412,000 after purchasing an additional 13,157 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of United Security Bancshares by 16.9% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 232,429 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,899,000 after purchasing an additional 33,606 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of United Security Bancshares by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 111,584 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $892,000 after purchasing an additional 4,952 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in United Security Bancshares during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $784,000. 31.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

United Security Bancshares (California) is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. Its portfolio consists of commercial and industrial, government program, commercial real estate, residential mortgages, home improvement and home equity, real estate construction and development, agricultural, and installment and student loans.

