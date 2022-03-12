StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on United Security Bancshares (NASDAQ:UBFO)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of United Security Bancshares (NASDAQ:UBFO – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.
Shares of United Security Bancshares stock opened at $8.27 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $140.67 million, a P/E ratio of 14.02 and a beta of 0.77. United Security Bancshares has a 52 week low of $7.53 and a 52 week high of $8.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $8.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.12.
In related news, Director Kenneth D. Newby acquired 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $8.15 per share, for a total transaction of $97,800.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Benjamin Mackovak acquired 10,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.98 per share, with a total value of $86,184.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 25,540 shares of company stock worth $206,109 over the last quarter. 21.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
About United Security Bancshares (Get Rating)
United Security Bancshares (California) is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. Its portfolio consists of commercial and industrial, government program, commercial real estate, residential mortgages, home improvement and home equity, real estate construction and development, agricultural, and installment and student loans.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on United Security Bancshares (UBFO)
- 4 Best Sporting Goods Stocks that Hit it Out of the Park
- Can Gaming Be the Catalyst That Drives HOFV Stock Higher?
- 3 Intriguing International Stocks to Buy Now
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 3/7 – 3/11
- Is Netflix (NASDAQ: NFLX) About To Rise From The Ashes?
Receive News & Ratings for United Security Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Security Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.